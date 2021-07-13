First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Japan for Olympics

US First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Japan for Olympics

Amid flare-ups of the coronavirus pandemic, officials have banned spectators from attending almost all Olympics events

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jul 13 2021, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 20:32 ist
First Lady Jill Biden. Credit: Reuters File Photo

First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Tokyo for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Summer Games on July 23, the White House said on Tuesday, leading a delegation that will not include her husband, US President Joe Biden.

Amid flare-ups of the coronavirus pandemic, officials have banned spectators from attending almost all Olympics events and Tokyo has declared a state of emergency lasting until Aug. 22, well after the games close on Aug. 8.

The Olympics, already delayed a year because of Covid-19, are due to run from July 23 to Aug. 8.

