US has discussed future control of Kabul airport with Taliban

US talked future control of Kabul airport with Taliban

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Aug 24 2021, 04:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 04:57 ist
Families begin to board a US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo

Future control of Kabul airport has been a topic of discussion with the Taliban, US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Monday.

Asked at a regular news briefing what discussions had taken place with the Taliban and others about taking over the airport, which is currently under the control of US troops ahead of an evacuation deadline of Aug. 31, Price said:

"I can acknowledge that this has been a topic of discussion with the Taliban. It has been a topic of discussion with our allies; it has a topic of discussion with many of our partners," Price said.

"There is actually agreement between and among all these actors, of course between United States and our partners and allies, but also with the Taliban, that all of our interests would serve with a functioning airport." 

United States
Taliban
Kabul
Afghanistan

