US marks record 57,683 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

US marks record 57,683 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jul 04 2020, 08:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 08:25 ist
People crowd Ocean Beach in San Diego, California, U.S., ahead of the Fourth of July holiday July 3, 2020. Credit/Reuters Photo

The US notched 57,683 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours Friday, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, the third consecutive day with record numbers of new infections.

The Baltimore-based university's tracker showed the total number of cases since the pandemic reached the US at 2,793,022 as of 8:30 pm (0030 Saturday GMT).

The university also recorded a further 728 fatalities, bringing the total US death toll to 129,405.

The new record case count came as infections surge in southern and western states, and as the United States -- the hardest-hit country in the world in the coronavirus pandemic -- heads into the July Fourth holiday weekend.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

USA
Coronavirus
COVID-19

