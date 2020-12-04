US records over 2.1 lakh new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

US records over 2.1 lakh new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

The number of new deaths over the same period was 2,907

  Dec 04 2020
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 07:38 ist
This is one of the worst US daily tolls yet according to figures recorded by AFP at 8:30 pm. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States recorded more than 210,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University, in an all-time high for the country since the start of the pandemic.

The number of new deaths over the same period was 2,907, the university said, one of the worst US daily tolls yet according to figures recorded by AFP at 8:30 pm. 

