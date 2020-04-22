US Senate passes nearly $480-billion coronavirus bill aiding small business

The US Senate on Tuesday approved a bipartisan, $480 billion emergency package that replenishes a depleted program to help devastated small businesses, funds hospitals and ramps up nationwide testing during the coronavirus crisis.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The measure, which passed by unanimous consent after more than a week of negotiations between Democrats, Republicans and the White House, now heads to the House of Representatives where a vote could occur as early as Thursday.

Coronavirus Worldometer Live Update: Check cases, deaths country-wise for April 22

The effort is the government's latest massive cash injection to prop up a collapsing economy amid struggles to contain a pandemic that has killed 43,000 Americans and left some 22 million people jobless.