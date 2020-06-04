US to designate additional Chinese media outlets as foreign missions

US to designate 2 Chinese media as foreign missions

The United States is expected to designate at least two additional Chinese media outlets as foreign missions as soon as Thursday, increasing restrictions on their operations, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The move would follow President Donald Trump's announcement on Friday of retaliatory action against Beijing over its tightened grip on Hong Kong. The new designations would add to the five Chinese media outlets placed under restrictions in February amid U.S. allegations they were being used for propaganda purposes.

