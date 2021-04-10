US wants 'full confidence' before 737 MAX planes return

US wants 'full confidence' before some 737 MAX planes return to air

US airlines halted the use of more than 65 Boeing 737 MAX planes

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Apr 10 2021, 01:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 01:35 ist
Boeing 737 MAX. Credit: AFP Photo

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said regulators want to ensure "full confidence" in dozens of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes that halted flights on Friday before they return to service.

US airlines halted the use of more than 65 Boeing 737 MAX planes after Boeing recommended the step over a production issue that could impact the operation of a backup power control unit.

Buttigieg said the issue was not related to the issues involved in the two fatal 737 MAX crashes that led to the plane's 20-month grounding.

"We need to make sure there is full confidence before these specific aircraft return to the air and that's what the (Federal Aviation Administration) will be closely monitoring," Buttigieg said at a White House briefing. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Airlines
Boeing 737 Max
Boeing

What's Brewing

Watch angry Rahul Dravid - 'Indiranagar ka Gunda'

Watch angry Rahul Dravid - 'Indiranagar ka Gunda'

In Pics | Life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

In Pics | Life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Did you know Prince Philip was born on a kitchen table?

Did you know Prince Philip was born on a kitchen table?

New York store keeps neon dream alive for 50 years

New York store keeps neon dream alive for 50 years

 