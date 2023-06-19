Wanted in India, Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada

Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, one of India's most-wanted terrorists who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in the north American country, officials here said on Monday.

A resident of Bharsinghpur village in Punjab's Jalandhar, Nijjar was found dead inside a car with bullet wounds in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, of which he was the head, in Surrey around 8:30 pm (local time) on Sunday, they said.

Quoting preliminary information, the officials said Nijjar was shot by two unidentified assailants and died on the spot.

When his body was being moved from the scene by the Canadian police, a group of Sikhs raised pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans, according to the officials.

Nijjar was one of the most-wanted terrorists in India for his alleged involvement in terror activities in the country.

In July last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on information leading to Nijjar's arrest in connection with an attack on a Hindu priest in Jalandhar in 2021.

The reward announcement came nearly three weeks after the NIA filed a charge sheet against him and three others in connection with the attack.

According to the NIA, Nijjar was also promoting the secessionist and violent agenda of pro-Khalistan group 'Sikhs for Justice' in India.