Whackyverse | Gotabaya's great escape

When Sri Lanka fell on hard days
Gotabaya was lolling in his palace.
They burnt down his door
So he fled to Singapore.
Will the country finally find solace?
Sri Lanka's president arrived in Singapore Thursday, as protesters who chased him from his residence demanded he keep his promise to step down over his country's worst-ever economic crisis.
