Whackyverse | Gotabaya's great escape

Whackyverse | Gotabaya's great escape

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 16 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2022, 14:28 ist

When Sri Lanka fell on hard days

Gotabaya was lolling in his palace.

They burnt down his door

So he fled to Singapore.

Will the country finally find solace?

Sri Lanka's president arrived in Singapore Thursday, as protesters who chased him from his residence demanded he keep his promise to step down over his country's worst-ever economic crisis.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Crisis
Singapore
World news

What's Brewing

Where they care for bears

Where they care for bears

DH Toon | TV studios 'the new Parliament'

DH Toon | TV studios 'the new Parliament'

Downing Street cat drawn into UK's political fight

Downing Street cat drawn into UK's political fight

NIRF ranking: Top 10 educational institutions in India

NIRF ranking: Top 10 educational institutions in India

India among nations with lowest DTP vaccination in 2021

India among nations with lowest DTP vaccination in 2021

Explained: Monkeypox, symptoms and prevention

Explained: Monkeypox, symptoms and prevention

Cricket continues in Sri Lanka despite economic crisis

Cricket continues in Sri Lanka despite economic crisis

Lalit Modi's old tweet viral after dating Sushmita post

Lalit Modi's old tweet viral after dating Sushmita post

 