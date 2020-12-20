WHO Europe calls for stronger action to contain new coronavirus strain

WHO calls for action against new coronavirus strain

Outside Britain, nine cases of the new strain have been reported in Denmark, as well as one case in the Netherlands and another in Australia

AFP
AFP, Copenhagen,
  • Dec 20 2020, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 20:05 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a "stay at home" order for London and southeast England to slow a new coronavirus strain that is significantly more infectious. Credit: AFP Photo

The World Health Organization is calling on its members in Europe to strengthen measures against coronavirus due to the new variant circulating in the United Kingdom, its European branch told AFP on Sunday.

Outside Britain, nine cases of the new strain have been reported in Denmark, as well as one case in the Netherlands and another in Australia, according to the WHO. "Across Europe, where transmission is intense and widespread, countries need to redouble their control and prevention approaches," a spokeswoman for WHO Europe said.

