WHO panel against requiring vaccine proof for travel

WHO panel against requiring vaccine proof for travel

States should recognise that requiring proof of vaccination deepens inequities, the panel said

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Apr 19 2021, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 00:38 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

The World Health Organization's Emergency Committee recommended on Monday that proof of vaccination not be required as a condition of international travel, maintaining its stance on the issue under growing debate.

The independent experts, in a statement issued after meeting last Thursday, cited limited evidence on whether vaccination against Covid-19 reduces people's ability to transmit the virus and "the persistent inequity in global vaccine distribution".

States should recognise that requiring proof of vaccination deepens inequities and promotes unequal freedom of movement, the panel said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

World Health Organisation
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

 