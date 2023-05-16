WHO warns against bias in using AI in healthcare

WHO warns against bias, misinformation in using AI in healthcare

'It was imperative to assess the risks of using generated large language model tools, like ChatGPT, to protect and promote human wellbeing and protect public health'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 16 2023, 15:59 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 17:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The World Health Organization called for caution on Tuesday in using artificial intelligence for public healthcare, saying data used by AI to reach decisions could be biased or misused.

The WHO said it was enthusiastic about the potential of AI but had concerns over how it will be used to improve access to health information, as a decision-support tool and to improve diagnostic care.

Also Read: India considers testing cough syrups before export

The WHO said in a statement the data used to train AI may be biased and generate misleading or inaccurate information and the models can be misused to generate disinformation.

It was "imperative" to assess the risks of using generated large language model tools (LLMs), like ChatGPT, to protect and promote human wellbeing and protect public health, the UN health body said.

Its cautionary note comes as artificial intelligence applications are rapidly gaining in popularity, highlighting a technology that could upend the way businesses and society operate. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
AI
Artificial Intelligence
ChatGPT
United Nations
Technology News
World Health Organisation

Related videos

What's Brewing

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

 