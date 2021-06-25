WHO's Tedros says vaccine shortage in poor countries a global failure

Vaccine shortage in poor countries global failure: WHO

Reuters
Geneva,
  Jun 25 2021
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 22:54 ist
World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: Reuters Photo

The world's inability to provide enough Covid-19 vaccines for poor countries is a global failure that highlights injustice, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.

"It's not hesitancy. It's lack of vaccines. And the situation in many low-income countries, especially Africa, it's very worrisome," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "There is no vaccine. You can't even talk about delivery or absorption capacity when there's no vaccine."

