Why Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has refused to return to her country

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya landed in Poland on Wednesday on a humanitarian visa issued by the country, instead of going to her home nation as most athletes would after their performance at the Games.

Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said the 24-year-old athlete had arrived in the Polish capital after flying in from Tokyo via Vienna, a route apparently chosen to confuse those who would endanger her safety.

The plane that she was traveling on from Vienna was directed to a separate airport building in Warsaw used by government officials. Police vans were seen all over the airport.

Belarus has faced international condemnation over the incident, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying it is "another act of transnational repression".

But why was all this necessary?

The drama began after the Belarus team's officials tried to have Tsimanouskaya flown back home following her criticisim of their management of the team, and the subsequent backlash in state-run Belarusian media.

The runner said that she was put in the 4x400 relay even though she has never raced in the event. She was then barred from competing in the 200 meter-race.

The officials “made it clear that, upon return home, I would definitely face some form of punishment,” Tsimanouskaya told the AP in a videocall from Tokyo. “There were also thinly disguised hints that more would await me.”

Tsimanouskaya was allegedly hustled to the Tokyo airport, but managed to get assistance from the Haneda airport police and was given security. Poland and the Czech Republic eventually offered her humanitarian visas.

Her concerns are not unfounded. Ever since strongman Alexander Lukashenko won the election last year, the country has faced strong protests, which have resulted in thousands being arrested and detained.

In May, journalist Roman Protasevich, who had boarded a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius along with his girlfriend, found himself on Belarusian soil when the plane was intercepted and diverted to the country. He was allegedly forced to admit that he had called for protests and praised Lukashenko in a televised confession that was slammed by Belarusian opposition and received international condemnation.

