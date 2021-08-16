Afghanistan News Live: US troops have secured Kabul airport, says State Department

Former US President Donald Trump, while asking Joe Biden to resign, termed the collapse of the government and army in Kabul as one of America's greatest defeats. Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesman told Al Jazeera that the group was willing to have international ties. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
US troops have secured Kabul airport, says State Department
The US military has secured the perimeter of Kabul airport, the State Department said Sunday, adding that Washington's embassy in the Afghan capital been completely evacuated.
"All embassy personnel are located on the premises of Hamid Karzai International Airport, whose perimeter is secured by the US Military," spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, hours after the Taliban took control of the city.
India observing Afghan situation, yet to close Kabul embassy
Even as the Taliban militants entered Kabul and the government led by President Ashraf Ghani collapsed, India has not yet shut down its embassy in the capital of Afghanistan.
Collapse of Kabul will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history: Trump
The collapse of Kabul without any resistance to the Taliban will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history, former US President Donald Trump has said.
“What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history,” Trump said in a short statement hours after the Taliban occupied the presidential palace in Kabul and its elected leader Ashraf Ghani fled the country along with his senior officials reportedly to Tajikistan. (PTI)
Taliban want relations with international community, says spokesman
A spokesman for the Taliban's political office told Al-Jazeera on Sunday that the group does not want to live in isolation and wants relations with the international community.
India's envoy to UN to chair Security Council special session on situation in Afghanistan
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will on Monday hold a special session to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, where President Ashraf Ghani’s government collapsed after the militants of the resurgent Taliban entered Kabul after occupying vast swathes of the war-torn country's territory.
Taliban has won, says Afghan President Ghani as militants enter Kabul
Afghan President AshrafGhanisaid Sunday after fleeing the country that the Taliban had won, as the militants entered Kabul -- nearly 20 years after they were ousted from power by a US-led invasion.
