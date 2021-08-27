Afghanistan News Live: Joe Biden to address US on Afghan situation

Amid ongoing evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, Kabul was rocked by multiple bomb blasts at the city's airport, killing 72 people, including 12 US soldiers. The ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, but says it was only responsible for one blast. Stay tuned for live updates.
Spokesman for Taliban's political office says the gathering of a large number of people prevented adequate security measures from being taken - Al Jazeera
Israeli PM and Biden postpone meeting because of Afghanistan
President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett have postponed their White House meeting as Biden focused his attention on dealing with the aftermath of deadly explosions near the Kabul airport that targeted US troops and Afghans seeking to flee their country after the Taliban takeover. - AP.
Blast heard in Kabul as US forces destroy munitions -Taliban
A large explosion was heard in Kabul late on Thursday as the US military destroyed ammunition, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday.
Two witnesses in an area some 3-4 kilometres from the airport said earlier they had heard a huge explosion, hours after an Islamic State suicide attack killed dozens of people trying to board evacuation flights. - Reuters.
France's Macron condemns Kabul attack with 'utmost firmness' - aFP
Trump says Kabul 'tragedy should never have been allowed to happen'
Former US president Donald Trump, who has sharply criticized his successor Joe Biden's handling of the crisis in Afghanistan, called Thursday's suicide attacks in Kabul a "tragedy" and said the bombings "should never have been allowed to happen."
"Melania and I send our deepest condolences to the families of our brilliant and brave Service Members whose duty to the USA meant so much to them. Our thoughts are also with the families of the innocent civilians who died today in the savage Kabul attack," Trump said in a statement. - AFP.
Biden to address nation on Afghanistan at 2100 GMT: White House
Islamic State claims deadly bomb attack at Kabul airport
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide blast at the airport in Kabul on Thursday during the US-led evacuation from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, the SITE monitoring agency said.
A huge blast rocked Kabul early Friday, hours after a deadly twin bomb attack at the airport that was claimed by Islamic State - AFP