Afghanistan News Live: Taliban fire director of Afghan cricket board

Biden looks to turn page on 20 yrs of war in UN address
President Joe Biden begins his first visit to the UN General Assembly ready to make the case to world leaders that after closing the book on 20 years of war, the US aims to rally allies and adversaries to work together on a slew of crises including the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and trade and economics.
How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists
The secretary of state cites a “massive effort” by the government, but people involved in the evacuation instead describe bureaucratic snags.
Taliban fire director of Afghan cricket board
The Taliban have sacked the executive director of Afghanistan's cricket board.
Hamid Shinwari posted on his official Facebook page on Monday that he had been fired by Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the Taliban's new Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.
He said he was not given any reason for his dismissal, but was told he would be replaced by Naseebullah Haqqani. - AP.
Another evacuation flight leaves Afghanistan with 21 US citizens onboard
The US State Department has confirmed that a Qatar Airways flight flew 21 US citizens and 48 permanent residents out of Afghanistan on Sunday.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement Monday that the US will continue to help citizens, permanent residents and Afghans affiliated with the US government to depart Afghanistan.
Price says: “We are thankful to Qatari authorities, who continue to coordinate these flights with the Taliban.” - AP.