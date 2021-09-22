Afghanistan News Live: Taliban name UN envoy, seek talk with world leaders

The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week and nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's UN ambassador. Meanwhile, the US thanked India for its cooperation in the evacuations last month. Stay tuned for live updates.
SAARC meeting cancelled over Pakistan's demand on allowing Taliban to represent Afghanistan
The annual conclave of the SAARC Foreign Ministers on the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly in New York has been called off, as India and other members of the eight-nation bloc turned down Pakistan’s demand to allow an official of the Taliban government in Kabul to represent Afghanistan in the meeting.
Read more
India, France express 'grave concern' over Afghanistan
India and France on Tuesday expressed "grave concern" over the situation in Afghanistan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron discussing the possible spread of terrorism, narcotics, illicit weapons and human trafficking.
Read more
US thanks India for cooperation on Afghan evacuation
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in a phone call with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh has thanked India for its cooperation during the recent evacuation from Afghanistan and the two leaders committed to continue monitoring the situation in the war-torn country, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
Read more
Taliban names Afghan UN envoy, asks to speak to world leaders
The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week and nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's UN ambassador, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Read more