Afghanistan News Live: 'We have made history', says senior Taliban official after US troops leave

The Taliban have proclaimed “full independence” for Afghanistan after the last US soldiers flew out following 20 years of war. The US confirmed its last forces withdrew ahead of a Tuesday deadline, ending America's longest war and a frantic two-week evacuation effort. The Taliban seized most of the country in a matter of days earlier this month. Stay tuned for latest updates.
Biden says will address nation Tuesday on Afghanistan exit
(Reuters)
Celebratory gunfires light up part of the night sky after the last US aircraft took off from the airport in Kabul early on August 31, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
'We have made history': Senior Taliban official after US troops leave
A senior Taliban official said Tuesday the Taliban had "made history", as celebratory gunfire was heard across the Afghan capital after the last US troops pulled out.
"We made history again. The 20-year occupation of Afghanistan by the United States and NATO ended tonight," said Anas Haqqani, a senior official in the hardline Islamist movement, in a tweet. "I am very happy that after 20 years of jihad, sacrifices & hardships I have this pride to see these historic moments."
(AFP)
Taliban proclaim 'full independence' of Afghanistan after last US troops fly out.
(AP)
Pentagon admits it could not evacuate as many from Kabul as hoped
The final withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan Monday meant the US military could not evacuate all the people that it had hoped to, said Central Command head General Kenneth McKenzie.
Even after an arilift that flew more than 120,000 people from the country since July, "we did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out," said McKenzie.
(AFP)
The commander of American military forces on the ground in Afghanistan and Washington's ambassador there were the last to board the final evacuation flight from Kabul on Monday, the head of US Central Command said.
(AFP)
Gunfire rings out in Kabul as US confirms military withdrawal
The sound of gunfire was heard across Kabul early Tuesday after the US military confirmed the last US troops had left Afghanistan, ending a 20-year war.
Read more
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the Afghanistan crisis!