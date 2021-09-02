Afghanistan News Live: No rush for US to recognise Taliban, says White House

On the second full day with no US troops on Afghan soil, the Taliban moved Wednesday to form a new Islamic government, preparing to appoint the movement’s leading religious figure, Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada, as the nation’s supreme authority, Taliban officials said. There is no rush to recognise the Taliban either by the United States or many of the countries that it has spoken to, the White House said. Stay tuned for latest updates.
Effort underway to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan
An international effort to evacuate members of the Afghanistan national girls soccer team, along with dozens of family members and soccer federation staff, suffered a crushing setback last week after a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed 169 Afghans and 13 US service members during a harrowing airlift.
Now, frightened and desperate, the girls worry whether a far-flung coalition of former US military and intelligence officials, congressmen, US allies, humanitarian groups and the captain of the Afghanistan women's national team can get them and their loved ones to safety. (AP)
Taliban soldiers are seen at one of the main city squares of Kabul, Afghanistan, September 1, 2021. Credit: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
No rush for US to recognise Taliban: White House
There is no rush to recognise the Taliban either by the United States or many of the countries that it has spoken to, the White House said asserting that such a move would be dependent on what they deliver on the expectations of the global community.
“There's no rush to recognition from the United States or any country we have spoken with around the world. It will be very dependent on their behaviour and whether they deliver on what the expectations are of the global community,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Wednesday.
Taliban a ruthless group, don't know about its future: Senior US general
The Taliban is a ruthless group from the past, a top American general said, noting that it remains to be seen if the organisation has changed or not.
“We don't know what the future of the Taliban is, but I can tell you from personal experience that this is a ruthless group from the past, and whether or not they change remains to be seen,” Joint US Chiefs Of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley told reporters at a Pentagon news conference.
Will the world formally recognise Taliban?
The Americans have left 20 years after invading, the Afghan government has dissolved and the Taliban are newly in charge of some 40 million people in one of the poorest countries, ravaged by decades of violence and upheaval. Foreign powers must now decide how to deal with an organisation that remains on terrorist watch lists around the world.
Taliban to unveil new government in days after US troops leave Afghanistan
The Taliban and other Afghan leaders have reached a “consensus” on the formation of a new government and cabinet under the leadership of the group’s top spiritual leader, an official said.
