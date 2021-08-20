Afghanistan News Live: Taliban say China can contribute to country's development

US diplomats reportedly warned the State Department of a potential Taliban takeover of Afghanistan a whole month before it took place, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The Taliban's checkpoints outside the Kabul airport are proving to be a hindrance to speed up the US military's evacuation efforts, with many still stranded in the country. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
Afghan footballer fell to death from US plane, sports federation says
An Afghan footballer who played for the national youth team fell to his death after trying to cling to a US plane airlifting people out of Taliban-controlled Kabul, a sports federation said Thursday.
The General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of Afghanistan, a government institution that worked with sporting groups, confirmed the death of Zaki Anwari in the mayhem that erupted at the airport in the capital this week.
Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn secure Afghan users' accounts amid Taliban takeover
Human rights groups have voiced concerns that the Taliban could use online platforms to track Afghans' digital histories or social connections. Amnesty International said this week that thousands of Afghans, including academics, journalists and human rights defenders, were at serious risk of Taliban reprisals.
China can contribute to Afghan development -Taliban spokesman
China has played a constructive role in promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and is welcome to contribute to the rebuilding of the country, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Chinese state media.
US struggling to speed Kabul airlift amid hurdles
The United States struggled Thursday to pick up the pace of American and Afghan evacuations at Kabul airport, constrained by obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to paperwork problems. With an August 31 deadline looming, tens of thousands remained to be airlifted from the chaotic country.
US diplomats sent cable warning Blinken of potential Taliban takeover in mid-July: Report
About two dozen USdiplomats in Afghanistan sent an internal cable last month warning Secretary of State Antony Blinken of the potential fall of Kabul to the Taliban as UStroops withdrew from the country,The Wall Street Journalreported on Thursday.
Hunted by the Taliban, US-allied Afghan forces are in hiding
Columns of Afghan soldiers in armored vehicles and pickup trucks sped through the desert to reach Iran. Military pilots flew low and fast to the safety of Uzbekistan’s mountains.
India mum on Taliban, but warns world about its ally Haqqani Network
India on Thursday refrained from directly criticising the Taliban, but conveyed concerns over heightened activities of its ally, Haqqani Network, which sent hundreds of gun-toting militants from Pakistan to Afghanistan over the past few weeks.
Defiant Afghans wave flags amid fears of Taliban crackdown
Defiant protesters waved Afghan flags at scattered rallies Thursday to mark the country's independence day, as a UN document suggests the Taliban are rounding up people placed on a blacklist for working with the Afghan government, or US-led forces.
