1 killed, 3 injured in bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar

IANS
IANS, Islamabad,
  • May 19 2023, 07:48 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 07:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least one person was killed and three others were injured in a bomb blast in Peshawar city of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Peshawar police, Harood Rashid, told local media on Thursday evening that the explosion occurred at a motorcycle workshop near the Ring Road of Peshawar.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the body and injured to Hayatabad Medical Complex hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to an initial investigation, at least 200 gram of explosives were used in the blast, said the officer.

The officer added that the bomb, which was planted in a motorcycle, exploded during the repair of the motorbike.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

