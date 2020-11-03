US Election 2020 live updates: Biden one swing state away from projected victory; wins more votes than any other US Prez candidate

Millions of Americans voted on Tuesday amid a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic to decide whether to re-elect Donald Trump, one of the most polarising presidents in the US history or to send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House. The winner may not be known on election night or possibly even for days -- because of the huge number of mail-in ballots that need to be counted. Stay tuned for more updates.
In Venezuela, many hope Trump will win to keep pressure on Maduro
Many Venezuelans are hoping for the re-election of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose campaign of aggressive sanctions against the South American nation's ruling Socialist Party has won over a broad swathe of President Nicolas Maduro's critics.
The Trump administration has promised that sanctions will cause the ouster of Maduro, who has overseen a catastrophic economic meltdown that fueled a mass exodus of migrants.
US Polls: Gen Z dial TikTok for watch parties, analysis
On election night, tens of millions of Americans turned to their cable networks of choice for returns and projections. Meanwhile, millions of young viewers — some first-time voters and many too young to cast ballots — turned instead to TikTok for virtual watch parties, political analysis and a bit of manifesting.
Georgia Could be Next Trump Target for Recount
A source familiar with the matter told CNN that if Georgia is close, “of course” the Trump camp will ask for a recount if he loses.It’s currently a 33,000 vote margin and there’s around 90,000 remaining to be counted.
Georgia’s most populated county will continue to count the votes through the night, tallying the last tranche of the remaining absentee ballots, CNN reports.
I'm confident that we will emerge victorious: Biden
Amid US election uncertainty, Fed likely to lay low this week
The Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its latest policy statement on Thursday after two days of debate in which policymakers lacked a critical piece of information: who will run the United States for the next four years.
With the final result of Tuesday's presidential election still uncertain, the US central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is expected to stick closely to its last statement and repeat its pledge to do whatever it can to help the economy through the coronavirus-triggered recession.
Until it's clear who the next US president will be, "it is the wrong time to be in the public eye," said William English, a former head of the Fed's monetary affairs division and now a professor at the Yale School of Management.
Fact Check: Claims of US 2020 election fraud
Allegations of fraud and foul play in the 2020 election spread across the internet on Wednesday as officials counted ballots in battleground states that will determine the outcome of the closely fought vote between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
As vote counting continues, the US presidency hangs in the balance
As vote counting continued in an election with record-breaking turnout where most ballots were cast before Election Day but many could not be counted until afterward, the presidency continued to hang in the balance late Wednesday morning, with the hopes of former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump resting in a handful of key states.
No comment on US Election at this point: UN Spokesman
A spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that he has no comments as of now on the 2020 US Presidential Election and the process is being watched closely.
“No, not at this point. I mean, we're all watching, obviously, closely. The process is still… is playing itself out. We do not have a comment at this point,” Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said on Wednesday.
No, sharpies aren’t invalidating ballots in Arizona
On Wednesday, Republicans looking to cast doubts on the legitimacy of election results in Arizona, where former Vice President Joe Biden was running ahead of President Donald Trump, began circulating a conspiracy theory about the use of felt-tip pens at the state’s polling stations.
The viral rumor, which was shared by one of Trump’s sons, Eric, and other prominent Republicans, including some who called it “Sharpiegate,” alleged that poll workers had provided Trump voters with felt-tip pens to mark their ballots, which some claimed invalidated those ballots by making them unreadable by voting machines.
But Arizona officials said that there was no truth to that claim and that votes recorded with felt-tip pens would still be counted.
“Those ballots are being counted,” Arizona’s secretary of state, Katie Hobbs, said in a local TV interview Wednesday.
Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won more votes than any other presidential candidate in the US history, shattering a record set by former President Barack Obama, according to a media report.
As of November 4, Biden had got over 70.7 million votes, more than anyone who has ever run for president, the National Public Radio (NPR) reported.
This count includes 300,000 more votes than what Obama got in 2008, which was the previous record. Biden surpassed the popular vote record of 69,498,516 set by Obama in 2008.
Biden, in a tight electoral vote fight to the White House against incumbent President Donald Trump, is 2.7 million votes ahead of the Republican leader in the popular vote. His lead is growing as counting picks pace in key battleground states.
It's clear that we're winning enough states: Biden
"It's clear that we're winning enough states to reach (the) 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency," Biden, appearing with his running mate Kamala Harris, said in his home state of Delaware. "I'm not here to declare that we've won. But I am here to report that when the count is finished we believe we will be the winners."
Pennsylvania remains up for grabs as Trump and Biden assert confidence
Pennsylvania, the state with the largest trove of electoral votes still up for grabs, inched ahead in its counting of more than 1 million outstanding mail-in ballots Wednesday, a majority of them from Democratic strongholds, as Joe Biden cut into his deficit with President Donald Trump.
With narrow wins in Wisconsin and Michigan called on Wednesday afternoon, Biden has flipped two of the three northern industrial states that handed Trump the White House in 2016. Pennsylvania, the last of those so-called blue-wall states, loomed as a battleground that Trump must win again to secure reelection. Biden has a slightly broader path to attaining 270 electoral votes, but a Pennsylvania victory would put him over the top.
Officials from both parties vigorously made their cases that the composition of the uncounted mail-in votes ensured that a Pennsylvania victory was at hand for their candidate.
In battleground state of Arizona, with 86% of the estimated vote tallied so far, Trump has 47.9% and Biden has 50.7% of vote
In battleground state of Pennsylvania, with 88% of the estimated vote tallied so far, Trump has 50.9% and Biden has 47.8% of vote
With 200,000-plus outstanding ballots, Georgia remains in nail-biting play
In a nail-biting scenario whose resolution could help determine the winner of a tumultuous, fraught presidential race, state election officials in Georgia continued Wednesday to count more than 200,000 outstanding ballots.
As of Wednesday night, about 40,000 votes separated the presidential candidates in Georgia, with President Donald Trump leading his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, by less than 1 percentage point.
Could courts again decide the US election?
Democrats and Republicans girded Wednesday for a legal showdown to decide the winner of the tight presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
After Trump declared he was ready to go to the US Supreme Court to dispute the vote counting, his campaign announced a recount demand in Wisconsin and lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania, three states critical to winning the presidency.
US networks have called Michigan and Wisconsin for Biden, while Pennsylvania remains a tossup.
Late Wednesday the Trump campaign filed suit in a fourth battleground, Georgia, as the president's lead there shrank to less than a percentage point.
Trump's behavior raised the specter of the election ultimately being decided, as in 2000,
Gold steady as investors eye US election outcome
Gold prices were little changed on Thursday after early US election results suggested a lead for Democrat contender Joe Biden, even as the possibility of a contested result remained.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,904.66 per ounce by 0111 GMT.
US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,905.50 per ounce.
Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the US election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan.
But Trump moved to file lawsuits and request for a recount in votes in several battleground states, amounting to a broad effort to contest the results of the election.
Investors increasingly expect the Republican and Democratic parties to retain their respective control of the Senate and the House of Representatives, dimming the prospect of higher taxes and financial regulation even under a Biden win.
Social media companies survived Election Day. More tests loom.
For months, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube prepared to clamp down on misinformation on Election Day.
On Tuesday, most of their plans went off without a hitch. The social platforms added labels to misleading posts by President Donald Trump and notified their users that there was no immediate outcome to the presidential race. On television, news anchors even cited fact-checks similar to those made by Twitter and Facebook.
Then came Wednesday. With ballots still being counted and the absence of a clear result, the flow of misinformation shifted away from seeding doubts about the vote to false claims of victory. Twitter rapidly labeled several tweets by Trump over the course of the day as being misleading about the result of his race and also did the same to tweets from others in his circle, such as Eric Trump and the White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany. And Facebook and YouTube used their homepages to show people accurate information about the election.
Biden predicts victory in US election; Trump launches lawsuits to stop vote counting
Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday predicted a US election win over President Donald Trump after pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin, while the Republican incumbent sought to offset a narrowing path to re-election with lawsuits and demands for a recount.
Victories in those Midwestern states gave Biden, a former vice president who has spent five decades in public life, a critical boost in the race to obtain 270 electoral votes in the state-by-state Electoral College needed to win the White House.
Trump, who won both states in 2016, now has fewer options to secure a second four-year term. With the count still under way, he has falsely declared victory, accused the Democrats of trying to steal the election and vowed to fight the states in court.
"It's clear that we're winning enough states to reach (the) 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency," Biden, appearing with his running mate Kamala Harris, said in his home state of Delaware. "I'm not here to declare that we've won. But I am here to report that when the count is finished we believe we will be the winners."
His campaign fought to keep Trump's chances alive with a lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to stop vote counting. It demanded a recount in Wisconsin.
The campaign asked the US Supreme Court to allow Trump to join a pending lawsuit filed by Pennsylvania Republicans over whether the battleground state, which was still counting hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots, should be permitted to accept late-arriving ballots sent by Election Day on Tuesday.
Oil down 1% as US dollar firms on bets of split White House, Senate
US oil prices dropped on Thursday as the dollar strengthened on growing expectations Democrat Joe Biden would win the US presidential election but the Republicans would retain Senate control, holding back any huge COVID-19 relief package.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 40 cents, or 1%, to $38.75 a barrel at 0141 GMT, while Brent crude futures dropped 41 cents, or 1%, to $40.82 a barrel. Both contracts had jumped around 4% on Wednesday.
"The volatility in oil will remain because of its sensitivity to the US dollar. And the US dollar will remain volatile for at least the next few days as the US election still has to be worked out," said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.
Oil prices generally fall as the US dollar rises because crude priced in dollars becomes more pricey for foreign buyers.
In battleground state of Georgia, with 95% of the estimated vote reporting, Trump has 49.8% and Biden has 49.0% of vote
Trump trails Biden in Nevada
In battleground state of Nevada, with 86% of the estimated vote tallied so far, Trump has 48.7% and Biden has 49.3% of vote
Democrat Gary Peters wins reelection to US Senate from Michigan.
What happened in Michigan?
Early Wednesday, images of an election map suggested that Joe Biden had suddenly received 138,339 votes in Michigan, or 100% of the newly counted ballots in an update of the state’s tally.
The images quickly set off claims of election fraud across social media, amplified by President Donald Trump, who shared them on Twitter with the caption: “WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?”
In reality, Biden didn’t receive those votes. They were briefly added to his unofficial totals on an election map because of a typo in a small Michigan county that was caught and corrected in roughly half an hour.
“All it was is there was an extra zero that got typed in,” said Abigail Bowen, the elections clerk in Shiawassee County in Michigan, northwest of Detroit. “It was caught quickly,” she added. “That’s why we have these checks and balances.”
When Bowen and her team sent the county’s unofficial vote counts to Michigan officials early Wednesday, they accidentally reported Biden’s tally as 153,710, when it should have been 15,371, she said. About 20 minutes later, she said a state elections official called her to ask if the number was a typo; Shiawassee County doesn’t even have that many residents. Bowen said she corrected the figure and the number was updated.
Michigan secretary of state calls Trump lawsuit 'frivolous'
Michigan's secretary of state said on Wednesday that a lawsuit by US President Donald Trump seeking to halt counting of votes was "frivolous."
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said that all valid ballots cast in Michigan had been tabulated securely and acccurately.
Biden at 264 electoral votes, Trump at 214
Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden on Wednesday neared the magic number of 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House with several battleground states still in play, as incumbent President Donald Trump challenged the vote count.
As it stands, there are five states still left uncalled, including major prizes such as Pennsylvania, and key small state Nevada -- meaning both Trump and Biden still have a path to victory.
US media outlets have projected wins for the Republican incumbent in 23 states including big prizes Florida and Texas, as well as Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio -- all states he won in 2016.
Biden has captured 22 states including his home state Delaware and big prizes California and New York, as well as the US capital.
The former vice president has flipped three states won by Trump in 2016 -- Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Nebraska split its electoral votes between the two -- four for Trump and one for Biden. Maine was won by Biden, but he seized only three of the four electoral votes on offer, with the last allocated to Trump.
So far, that gives Biden 264 electoral votes and Trump 214.
The magic number of electoral votes is 270. If Biden were to win in Nevada, he would in theory have the necessary 270.
The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC, CBS and The New York Times.
In the case of Arizona, AFP used the projection made by the Associated Press.
Alabama (9)
Arkansas (6)
Florida (29)
Idaho (4)
Indiana (11)
Iowa (6)
Kansas (6)
Kentucky (8)
Louisiana (8)
Maine (1)**
Mississippi (6)
Missouri (10)
Montana (3)
Nebraska (4)*
North Dakota (3)
Ohio (18)
Oklahoma (7)
South Carolina (9)
South Dakota (3)
Tennessee (11)
Texas (38)
Utah (6)
West Virginia (5)
Wyoming (3)
Arizona (11)
California (55)
Colorado (9)
Connecticut (7)
Delaware (3)
District of Columbia (3)
Hawaii (4)
Illinois (20)
Maine (3)**
Maryland (10)
Massachusetts (11)
Michigan (16)
Minnesota (10)
Nebraska (1)*
New Hampshire (4)
New Jersey (14)
New Mexico (5)
New York (29)
Oregon (7)
Rhode Island (4)
Vermont (3)
Virginia (13)
Washington (12)
Wisconsin (10)
Alaska
Georgia
Nevada
North Carolina
Pennsylvania
* Nebraska splits its five electoral votes -- two electors are assigned based on the plurality of votes in the state, and the other three are awarded based on congressional district. Biden took one vote, in the 2nd congressional district.
** Maine has a similar method to Nebraska. Of its four electoral votes, three have been projected for Biden, while the fourth went to Trump.
Which US states are still counting votes and when will they be done?
The outcome of the US presidential election hung in the balance on Wednesday as nine states continued to count ballots, including some of the most competitive battleground states where the tally could take days to complete.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a slight edge over Republican President Donald Trump with 227 to 213 electoral votes. That leaves 98 electoral votes to be allocated, and possible paths to victory for both candidates. The winner needs to secure 270 votes.
Here is the state of play in the nine states.
Alaska
Trump has a wide lead and is broadly expected to carry the state. Still, just 47% of the expected vote has been counted, with Trump ahead by 62.9% to 33%.
Arizona
Biden has a significant lead, and the Associated Press and Fox News have already called the state for the Democrat. With 86% of the expected vote counted, Biden leads with 51.0% against 47.6% for Trump, according to Edison Research.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told ABC News that Maricopa County, which includes heavily populated Phoenix, had about 400,000 outstanding ballots to be counted and would release more results on Wednesday at 7 p.m. MST (0200 GMT Thursday), and again at 9:30 p.m. MST (0430 GMT Thursday).
Georgia
Trump is holding onto a narrow lead, but several of the large counties around Atlanta that lean Democratic have substantial numbers of ballots still to count. With 94% of the expected vote counted, Trump is ahead with 50.0% versus 48.8% for Biden.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he hoped to have a result by the end of Wednesday.
Under Georgia law, if the margin between the candidates is less than or equal to 0.5 percentage point, a candidate may request a recount within two business days following the certification of results.
Maine
Maine is one of two states that divide their Electoral College votes between the winner of the statewide popular vote and the winner in each of its congressional districts.
Edison Research has allocated Biden two votes for the statewide outcome, which he leads by 53.8% to 43.2% with 87% of the state's expected votes counted. It also called the state's 1st Congressional District for Biden, giving him a third electoral vote from the state.
Trump has a lead of 51.4% to 45.1% in the state's 2nd Congressional District. The Associated Press projected Trump the winner of the state's fourth vote on Wednesday, with only 53.7% of the expected vote in.
Michigan
Biden has a razor-thin but growing margin, with CNN and NBC projecting Biden the winner there just before 4.30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Wednesday. Biden leads Trump by 49.8% to 48.6% with 97% of the state's expected votes counted.
Wayne County - the state's largest and home to Detroit - had counted 95% of expected votes, with Biden leading Trump by 67.6% to 31%.
The vote counts in Wayne and a clutch of other key counties are expected to continue updating on Wednesday. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the state aimed to have a first, unofficial tabulation within 24 hours.
Nevada
Long seen as a solid Biden-leaning state, Nevada now appears in play. Edison Research data shows 86% of the expected vote is in and Biden's lead is just 49.3% to 48.7% for Trump.
State officials expect the remaining votes - largely mail-in ballots - to be counted by 9 a.m. PST (1700 GMT) on Thursday. Clark County, the state's largest and home to Las Vegas, has tallied 84% of expected votes so far and Biden is ahead there 52.9% versus 45.4% for Trump.
North Carolina
The margin between Trump and Biden is less than 2 percentage points as the president clings to a lead of 50.1% to 48.7% for the Democrat, with 95% of the expected vote counted.
The state allows mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday to be counted if they are received by Nov. 12. On Wednesday morning, the Biden campaign said it expected a final result to take several days, and state officials said later on Wednesday that a full result would not be known until next week.
Pennsylvania
Of the battleground states, Pennsylvania has the furthest to go in counting votes, and Trump so far maintains a lead. With 85% of the expected vote counted, Trump is up 51.7% to 47.1% for Biden.
Officials there can accept mailed-in ballots up to three days after the election if they are postmarked by Tuesday. About 1 million votes remain to be counted, Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said on Wednesday.
If the margin of victory is within half of 1%, state law requires a recount.
Wisconsin
The Trump campaign said on Wednesday it would request a recount of votes in Wisconsin, where the margin between the candidates is less than 1 percentage point.
Biden is up 49.4% to 48.8% for Trump with 99% of the expected vote tallied, according to Edison Research. Edison said that it would not call a race in Wisconsin or any state where the margin is narrow enough to allow a candidate to demand a recount under state law. Some media outlets, including NBC and the Associated Press, projected Biden the winner.
Republicans on track to dash Democratic hopes of US Senate majority
Republicans appeared poised to retain control of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, after Senator Susan Collins defied political odds to win re-election in Maine and other Republican incumbents led Democrats in a handful of undecided races.
Democrats, who had been favored to win the Senate majority heading into Tuesday's election, had a net gain of only one seat to show by Wednesday afternoon as their options for further increases dwindled, despite a huge Democratic money advantage going into the final weeks of the campaign.
Republicans currently hold a 53-47 seat Senate majority. To win control, Democrats would need to net three Republican-held seats if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House and Senator Kamala Harris becomes vice president with the tie-breaking Senate vote. If Biden loses to Republican President Donald Trump, Democrats would need four seats.
Four Senate races remained undecided by Wednesday evening. Republican incumbents led in three: Alaska, Georgia and North Carolina.
Biden races ahead with 264 electoral votes; Trump 214
Democrat Joe Biden took a huge step Wednesday to capturing the White House, with wins in Michigan and Wisconsin bringing him close to a majority, but President Donald Trump responded with a diatribe alleging mass fraud and demanding a halt to vote counting.
There was a loser last night. It was America
We still do not know who is the winner of the presidential election. But we do know who is the loser: the United States of America.
Could US election be decided in the courts?
Democrats and Republicans were gearing up Wednesday for a possible legal showdown to decide the winner of the tight presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
These candidates made history in the 2020 US election
The 2020 election saw a diverse set of candidates in races across the country, even though the presidential contest was between two septuagenarian white men. Votes are still being tallied, but barrier-breaking candidates have notched victories in some of the races that have been called.
USPS reports few ballots discovered in ballot sweeps ordered by judge
The US Postal Service on Wednesday disclosed it had found just 13 undelivered ballots in Pennsylvania after it completed required sweeps of mail processing facilities late Tuesday in about a dozen states.
Republican Lauren Boebert wins Colorado House
Republican Lauren Boebert has won the Colorado House seat held by five-term GOP Rep. Scott Tipton.
Boebert is the owner of Shooters Grill, an open carry “family friendly” restaurant.
Boebert defeated Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, a former state lawmaker and Routt County commissioner.
Boebert was a first-time candidate for public office. She soundly defeated Tipton, a co-chair of President Donald Trump's Colorado reelection campaign, in the Republican primary in June.
Boebert closely allied herself to Trump, assailing Democrats on everything from what she called job-killing proposals on fossil fuels to coronavirus restrictions to unrest in Democratic-led cities. She voiced praise for the QAnon conspiracy theory during the primary but has since distanced herself from it.
She pledged to protect gun rights and appeared at her rallies with a Glock pistol strapped to her hip. (AP)
In Michigan, there are "tens of thousands of ballots that still need to be counted," says Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Joe Biden's lawyer Bob Bauer: "We're winning the election. We’ve won the election. And we're going to defend that election.”
CNN PROJECTION: Joe Biden wins at least 3 of 4 of Maine's electoral votes.
Democrat Ron Kind wins reelection to US House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.
Democrat Mondaire Jones wins election to US House in New York's 17th Congressional District.
'Wisconsin election officials have been completely transparent'
They are finding Biden votes all over the place: Donald Trump
Jen O'Malley Dillon says her team is "confident" that Joe Biden will win the White House, based on the available data from states.
Elizabeth Warren criticises Donald Trump's claim the he has won the US presidential elections.
Jen O'Malley Dillon, Joe Biden's campaign manager, said in briefing: "The US President falsely claimed that he had won this race and then demanded that votes stopped being counted. Let's be extremely clear about something, if Donald Trump got his wish, Joe Biden would be the next President."
Democrat Elaine Luria wins reelection to US House in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District.
Twitter labels Trump comments on ballot irregularities 'misleading'
Twitter on Wednesday labeled as "misleading" a tweet from President Donald Trump claiming ballot irregularities, as a tight vote count in the presidential election was evolving.
Trump alleged that there had been "surprise ballot dumps" in states where he had been leading Democrat Joe Biden in the race for the White House.
Twitter had also taken a similar action against an earlier tweet by the president.
Users were able to read the tweets after clicking through a warning that "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading." (AFP)
US Elections: How long will counting drag on in New York?
More than 1.1 million New York City residents voted before Election Day, waiting hours in lines that snaked around city blocks. Hundreds of thousands of people mailed absentee ballots, hoping they would arrive at the elections board and would be counted. And on Election Day, voters came to the polls in droves.
Read more here
Joe Biden is going to win Pennsylvania: Bob Casey Jr.
Democrat Mondaire Jones wins election to US House in New York's 17th Congressional District.
Joe Biden to address the American people later today.
US election on knife edge as key states' counting goes on
Americans woke up on Wednesday not knowing who the next US president would be as votes were still being counted in six key states that could swing the bitterly contested election to Republican incumbent Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden.
Read more here
As per reports, Joe Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon has told reporters that Biden is on track to win this election and he will be the next US President.
Republican Dan Newhouse wins reelection to US House in Washington's 4th Congressional District.
Republican Ashley Hinson wins election to US House in Iowa's 1st Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Abby Finkenauer.
As election nears a tight finish, Trump intensifies his attack on the validity of the elections
Philadelphia Commissioner Al Schmidt speaks to the media about the vote counting process in the state of Pennsylvania. (AFP)
With no winner declared in the presidential election last night, all eyes are on the outcome in a few remaining swing states to determine whether Donald Trump will get another four years or if Joe Biden will become the next president of the United States. The counting of ballots in Pennsylvania continued through the night with no winner yet announced.
We won't rest until everyone's vote is counted: Joe Biden
Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted: Trump
One must remember that Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin election officials were not allowed to begin processing absentee ballots until on or just before Election Day, after Republican-led state legislatures opposed changing laws to allow earlier preparations like other states.
Joseph R. Biden Jr. wins Colorado, race called by The Associated Press.
Republican Mike Kelly wins reelection to US House in Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District
We'll know the election results when every ballot is counted. That's how democracy works: Hillary Clinton
Workers with the Detroit Department of Elections wait to process absentee ballots at the Central Counting Board in the TCF Center. Credit: AFP
Republican Lauren Boebert wins election to US House in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
Biden now leads in Michigan as more votes get tallied, per Edison Research. Along with Nevada and Wisconsin, he currently leads in enough states to reach 270 Electoral Votes, although the states are still counting.
Joe Biden at 238 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 213
US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls closed across the United States -- and the American people waiting for results in key battlegrounds still up for grabs.
Read more here
Biden has taken the lead in Michigan, according to the AP Along with AZ, NV and WI, he now leads in states worth 270 electoral votes--the number needed to win.
US polls: Trump-Biden election fight may be too close to call for days
Close contests in five key states mean the US presidential election may not be decided for days, or longer, even as President Donald Trump’s falsely claimed victory over Democrat Joe Biden with millions of ballots still to be counted.
Read more here
Despite fears of clashes at polling places and the coronavirus pandemic, millions in the U.S. cast ballots with very few problems. About 103 million votes were cast before Election Day. That took some of the pressure off polling places on Tuesday. (AP)
US Presidential Election: 2020 should be the last time we vote like this
I don’t mean the big things — the absurd twists in the ugly, never-ending, pandemic-blurred, possibly world-ending presidential election of 2020. No, I’m referring to the smallest, most particular act of this saga: the way we voted. The process of registering your democratic preference, the citizen’s core duty in a democracy. Can we take a moment to acknowledge how terribly inefficient, inaccessible, unfair and just plain backward this process remains in the United States?
Read more here
TV anchors, pundits criticize Donald Trump’s baseless fraud claims
In a wee-hours appearance from the East Room of the White House early Wednesday, Trump claimed without evidence that the election was being taken from him by “a very sad group of people.” His baseless statements — including an unfounded claim that the election was “a major fraud on our nation” — stirred up anchors at major networks, some of which cut away from his remarks before he was finished.
Read more here
Indian-American Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni loses congressional race in Texas
A former diplomat who served in Iraq, Russia, Israel and Taiwan, Kulkarni in March had secured an easy victory in the Democratic primary for Texas' 22nd Congressional district against former Pearland city council member Derrick Reed and attorney Nyanza Davis Moore.
Read more here
Markets volatile as Donald Trump disputes US vote count
"With Donald Trump already claiming victory even though millions of votes are still uncounted, investors may have to belt up and brace themselves for some volatile sessions of trading ahead," noted Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
Read more here
Joe Biden now has a narrow lead in Wisconsin after City of Milwaukee absentees come in. Still 32,000 absentees left to come in from Green Bay, a Democratic city.
Joe Biden wins Hawaii, NBC News projects.
World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count
So waking up to the news on Wednesday that the winner of the US election might not be known for hours, days or weeks — pundits filled global airwaves with their best guesses — came as a shock to a planet weaned on that most American of exports: speed.
Read more here
What might happen if US election result is disputed?
The premature move confirmed worries Democrats had voiced for weeks that Trump would seek to dispute the election results. That could set off any number of legal and political dramas in which the presidency could be determined by some combination of the courts, state politicians and Congress.
Read more here
Sarah McBride has won her Delaware state Senate race, poising her to become the first and only openly transgender state senator in the US and the country's highest-ranking transgender official. Photo credit: AFP
Democratic representative Lujan wins the US Senate race in New Mexico, bringing the total of Latino senators to five, NBC News projects.
Ever since 1980, more women have cast their vote than men.
PM of Melania's homeland congratulates Donald Trump on victory
Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa congratulated Donald Trump on what he described in a tweet as a clear victory in the US presidential election, becoming the first European Union leader to do so.
"It’s pretty clear that American people have elected @realDonaldTrump @Mike_Pence for #4moreyears," said the leader of the tiny Alpine country, which is homeland of first lady Melania Trump.
"More delays and facts denying from #MSM, bigger the final triumph for #POTUS," tweeted Jansa, a rightist politician who had supported Trump ahead of the US vote. "Congratulations @GOP for strong results across the #US." (Reuters)
Donald Trump is projected to win Texas, Florida, Ohio, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana, Wyoming, Missouri, Indiana, Arkansas, Nebraska, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and Kansas, according to AP, ABC and NBC.
Pennsylvania's Governor Wolf has slammed GOP leaders in his state for calling on Secretary of Sate, Kathy Boockvar, to resign Tuesday because of how the state has handled the counting of ballots.
Nevada's elections division announces that no more results will be released until Thursday, according to ABC news.
It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place: Joe Biden
Finance executives fret as US presidential election too close to call
Wall Street and global financial executives are waiting anxiously for a clear winner in the 2020 US election after President Donald Trump called foul play, stoking fears of a drawn-out count that keeps markets and businesses hanging.
Read more here
Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has criticised Donald Trump's claim that he has won before the end of the counting process.
Randy Feenstra wins, keeping Steve King’s Iowa seat in GOP hands
Randy Feenstra, a Republican state senator, won election to represent northwest Iowa in Congress on Tuesday, five months after his primary victory over Rep. Steve King, whose history of racist comments had made him an embarrassment to the party.
According to The Associated Press, Feenstra, 51, a social conservative, was turning back by a large margin a spirited campaign from J.D. Scholten, 40, a Democrat and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders who nearly defeated King two years ago.
While Republican leaders saw Feenstra as less incendiary than King, the incoming congressman shares many of his predecessor’s policy views.
Feenstra has pledged to fight to build President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico, ban “sanctuary cities,” “fight against the liberal agenda” and defund Planned Parenthood. In a recent debate, he said marriage was “between one man and one woman.” He also sought to paint Scholten, a former professional baseball player who at 6-foot-6 stands one inch taller than Feenstra, as beholden to “liberal coastal elites.”
Feenstra’s victory over Scholten was a bright spot for Republicans. (NYT)
Republicans oust Collin Peterson in Minnesota
Rep. Collin C. Peterson, D-Minn., the chairman of the Agriculture Committee who has represented his large agrarian district for three decades, lost his reelection bid early Wednesday, handing Republicans a pickup in the House.
Peterson, 76, had bucked political trends for years, winning reelection in a rural district that was increasingly shifting toward the Republican Party. Michelle Fischbach, 55, a former lieutenant governor who vowed to “fire” Speaker Nancy Pelosi upon arriving in Washington and sought to tie the congressman to his party’s left flank, finally ended his run, according to The Associated Press.
“It really is the death knell for the moderate rural Democrat,” said Tim Lindberg, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Minnesota Morris. “It was clear he knew he was in trouble.”
President Donald Trump won the district by 31 points in 2016, and Republican strategists had theorized that should Peterson face tough competition during the president’s reelection year, they could flip the seat. His defeat underscored a growing divide between suburban areas that are increasingly aligning with Democrats and the white working-class rural districts that are shifting ever more sharply toward Republicans. (NYT)
Hand sanitiser jams ballot scanner in Iowa
In a freak incident, a ballot scanner in the Iowa stopped working after getting moisture from voters applying hand sanitiser, leading to a disruption in polling, a media report said.
The voters who applied hand sanitiser caused excess moisture to get into the machine and put it out of commission for about an hour in Iowa’s Des Moines, New York Daily News quoted spokesperson for the Iowa secretary of state Kevin Hall as saying.
The hand sanitiser dispenser was moved away so that voters' hands would be drier when they got up to the ballot scanners, in a bid to prevent the issue from recurring.
Iowa has seen a surge in coronavirus cases recently and has reported nearly 135,000 cases since March.
According to Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, the coronavirus has so far infected more than 47 million people and killed over 1.2 million people globally. The US is the worst affected country with over 9.3 million cases and 232,000 deaths. (PTI)
German minister warns of 'very explosive situation' in US
German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Wednesday warned the United States was facing a "very explosive situation" and a possible systemic crisis after President Donald Trump prematurely declared election victory.
Following Trump's remarks that he will go to the Supreme Court to stop ballots from being tallied, Kramp-Karrenbauer told public broadcaster ZDF "this election has not been decided... votes are still being counted".
She said Trump could create "a constitutional crisis in the USA". (AFP)
According to the Spectator Index: Michigan- 16 electoral votes Donald Trump: 51.5% - 2,275,601 Joe Biden: 46.9% - 2,070,685.
All eyes on the Midwest as the election is far from over in key states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan Pennsylvania has counted 39% of the mail-in ballots it has received, according to the CNN.
Retired astronaut Mark Kelly is elected to the US Senate from Arizona, scoring a key victory in Democrats' efforts to take over the chamber.
Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Alaska.
Joe Biden holds narrow lead over Donald Trump in Nevada as result awaited.
Under my Administration, our economy is growing at the fastest rate ever at 33.1%. Next year will be the greatest economic year in American history: Donald Trump.
Confidence and irritation at White House as Donald Trump team awaits election results
President Donald Trump's aides pored over election maps in the White House West Wing and cheered their candidate in the East Room as Election Day results in critical states such as Florida and Ohio came in favouring the Republican leader on Tuesday.
Read more here
Rigged election: Donald Trump's long-running fraud claims
During the 2012 presidential campaign, when Trump championed the notorious "birther" theory that Barack Obama was not American, the property developer claims voting machines wiped ballots for Republican candidate Mitt Romney.
Read more here
About 69% American-Muslims vote for Joe Biden, says exit polls
Nearly 69 per cent Muslim voters cast their ballot for Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden while 17 per cent supported President Donald Trump, according to a survey conducted by Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organisation in the US.
Read more here
Joe Biden has won Hawaii and its four electoral votes, according to Edison Research.
Joe Biden holds narrow lead over Donald Trump in Wisconsin as result awaited.
Donald Trump Jr puts Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan, paints it in Republican colours
The eldest son of the US President tweeted the image saying, “Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction,” which showed most of the countries in the world were coloured red, while India, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Cuba, Chinaand some other states inblue (Democratic colours). Those marked red show Trump-favouring countries and those in blue show those that would vote for Biden's presidency.
Read more here
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are locked in tight race as uncounted votes remain
President Donald Trump won a series of key battlegrounds early Wednesday morning, including Florida, Ohio and Iowa, as Joe Biden expressed confidence he would ultimately prevail across key Northern states and Arizona as the presidential contest turned into a state-by-state slog that could drag deeper into the week.
Read more here
North Carolina Republican Madison Cawthorn, 25, is going to be the youngest member of Congress.
Joe Biden holds narrow lead over Donald Trump in Wisconsin as result awaited.
To the Black women, the Black girls, the nurses, the essential workers, the single mothers — this is our moment." Cori Bush, a Democrat, became the first Black woman elected to represent Missouri in Congress on Tuesday.
US Polls: Republicans manoeuvre to challenge battleground absentee ballots
Two federal lawsuits aim to prevent absentee votes from being counted. The GOP already has laid the groundwork at the Supreme Court for an effort to exclude ballots that arrive after polls close Tuesday. Trump has railed over several days about the high court's pre-election refusal to rule out those ballots.
Read more here
US policies important, not who becomes president, says Iran's Hassan Rouhani
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the result of the US election was not important for the country's clerical rulers, but that the next president in Washington should respect international treaties and laws.
Read more here
Joe Biden supporters leave election event none the wiser
Joe Biden's supporters turned up hoping for a victory party. They left none the wiser as Biden told them he was confident of defeating Donald Trump -- but urged patience, with the nail-biting contest hanging in the balance.
Read more here
"If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort. And they will prevail, " says Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon.
Biden campaign says President Trump's comments about 'shutting down the counting' are 'outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect'.
Democrats fail to flip legislatures with some votes still pending
Democrats entered the 2020 elections looking to win back much of the commanding presence Republicans gained in state government, but with voting results complete in more than 30 states, there were no changes in control of any lawmaking bodies by late early Wednesday.
In fact, Republicans took back a governor's mansion in Montana that had been held by a retiring Democrat, giving them a total of 27, as Republican Greg Gianforte defeated Democrat Mike Cooney.
Republicans began Election Day with 59 state legislative chambers. Democrats, with only 39 chambers, jacked up their spending this year on campaigns in eight states, including Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas.
German minister worried about US constitutional crisis after vote
German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Wednesday that the situation in the United States after the election is explosive and that she is concerned it could lead to a constitutional crisis.
"This is a very explosive situation. This is a situation that can lead to a constitutional crisis in the US., as experts are rightly saying. And it is something that must cause us great concern," she said on German television channel ZDF.
AP projects Biden victory in Arizona. Joe Biden has flipped the state. Republicans lost some voters in the state in the 2018 mid-term election and lost more this year. Biden leads by 4.9% after 80% of the votes have been counted.
Pennsylvania is not even close, says Trump as he declares victory in the state.
Let's go to court, says Trump. This is an embarassment to our country.
I want to thank the American people for their tremendous support. A very sad group of people are trying to disenfranchise that group of people, we won't stand for it, says Trump. He thanks Mike Pence, the First Lady. We were all set to celebrate, it was all called off. Results tonight have been phenomenal, says the President. We won the great state of Ohio, Texas. It is also clear that we have won Georgia. Trump claims victory in North Carolina and Georgia.
Democrats lead the House race 174 to the GOP's 168 votes.
Biden pulls away from Trump in Arizona, but margin is still thin. No media houses except Fox News have called Arizona for Biden.
The Senate race continues to be neck and neck at 46 seats for Democrats and Republicans.
Biden performs better than Hillary Clinton in Nevada, he continues to lead in the state by a thin margin, even after a majority of the votes(67%) have been counted.
Biden pulls ahead of Trump in one Congressional district in Nebraska, giving him one Electoral College vote, according to state election laws.
With nearly 50% of the vote counted in Nevada, Biden takes sudden lead in state. The state is expected to go to Trump due to a demographic advantage that the President possesses.
Absentee ballot counting in Georgia's most populous county in a battleground state has been delayed about 4 hours after a water pipe burst, report US media houses.
The presidential race in Wisconsin closes in, with Biden catching up. Trump gets 51.2% of the votes, Biden gets 47.3%.
Trump wins Texas, according to AP, NBC News. the state carries 38 electoral college votes, second highest, after California.
Voting finally shifts in favour or Biden with the popular vote favouring the former vice president.
Biden closes in on Trump's lead in North Carolina, a swing state. 50.1% to Trump and 48.7% to Biden.
Feel really good, says Joe Biden. It may take a little longer to count votes, says Biden.
Incumbent President Donald Trump wins Florida, projects AP. A battleground state. It is often the state that decides the election. Florida has voted with the eventual winner in all but one presidential election since 1964. It is also the battleground state with the largest population and the most electoral college votes.
Democrats and Republicans are neck and neck with 44 seats each, reports CNN.
AP projects win for Trump in Iowa, Ohio and Montana. Trump closes in on Biden's Electoral College lead. Biden is now projected to win 223 electoral college votes,Trump 145. Trump leads in most battleground states, while Biden regains some lost ground as more votes are counted.
Fox News projects Biden win in Hawaii. Votes are yet to be counted in the state.
Fox News and ABC News call the race in Ohio, a battleground state, in favour or Trump. No Republican President has won the election without winning Ohio.
Fox News calls Arizona for Joe Biden. With 74% of the votes counted, Biden leads by 8.3%.
Whilst Biden is performing much better than Hillary Clinton in most counties in Florida, Trump still leads, although by a thin margin.
AP projects Trump win in Utah state. With 65% of votes counted, Trump leads by about 16%.
House Speaker Democrat Nancy Pelosi claims victory for Democrats in the House race.
Joe Biden will win California, Oregon and Washington, say CNN, ABC News, Fox News and AP.
Joe Biden is predicted to win New Hampshire, according to AP.
Lindsey Graham is projected to be reelected to the Senate from South Carolina, according to AP and ABC News.
AP calls the race in Missouri. Trump is projected to win, currently, he is leading by over 17%.
Democrat House Representative Ilhan Omar, is projected to be reelected as Democrats gain in House and Senate races.
With 60% of votes counted, Trump trails Biden in Arizona, a battleground state, by a whopping 13%.
Lindsey Graham defeats Jaime Harrison to keep South Carolina Senate seat, AP projects
AP projects Trump to win Kansas, mopping up 6 electoral college votes.
Democrat John Hickenlooper is projected to defeat incumbent Republican Sen Cory Gardner in Colorado.
Ohio switches from a Biden lead to a Trump lead. Incumbent President Trump leads by 2.5%.
Polls are expected to close in four more states in a few moments.
Jimmy Carter was the last Democrat to win Texas. Trump leads Biden by about 2%
Florida has voted with the eventual President in all but one presidential election since 1964. It is also the battleground state with the largest population and the most electoral college votes. Hence, it could be the state that decides the winner. Trump leads in the state by 3.3%.
With 68% of votes counted in Colorado, Biden leads Trump by 17.7% and AP calls the state for Biden.
Trump has more electoral college votes than Joe Biden at the moment with 28,312,958 votes, to Biden's 27,729,886 votes but Biden is projected to win more electoral college votes.
Biden loses lead in Texas but trails Trump by only 0.3%.
Trump closes in on Biden's lead after AP calls key Southern states. Biden is projected to win 122 electoral votes and Trump 92 votes.
AP calls race in District of Columbia as a victory for Joe Biden. Currently, Biden leads Trump with over 90% of votes with over 40% of votes being counted.
With 60% of votes being counted in Ohio, Biden leads 51.7% to 47.1%. Ohio is a key state and deemed a 'must-win' for Trump by most American media outlets.
AP calls victory for Biden in key state- New York other than wins in New Mexico and 9 other states.
With polls closing in 14 more states, AP calls victory for Trump in midwest states - Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Oklahoma.
Polls close in 14 more states.
With 71% of votes being counted in North Carolina, Biden leads Trump 51.9% to 47%.
In battleground state Ohio, with 53% of votes being counted, Biden leads Trump by a whopping 11% margin. The race is expected to tighten over time.
With 60% of votes being counted in North Carolina, Biden leads Trump by 5.7%.
Record number of mail-in ballots in Texas, a traditionally red state is now deemed a battleground state by most American media houses.
Trump wins traditionally red states, Kentucky, Alabama, South Carolina, West Virginia, Oklahoma among others.
Biden wins several Blue states, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, Illinois, Maryland and Delware.
A judge ordered the US Postal Service to sweep some mail processing facilities for delayed ballots and immediately dispatch them for delivery in election battlegrounds including Pennsylvania, Florida, and Arizona: Reuters
No red states or blue states just the United States of America if I become president, ensures Biden
I promise you this, as I'm running as a proud Democrat, if you elect me I'm going to be an American President, there will be no red states or blue states just the United States of America: Joe Biden, US Democratic presidential nominee
We are going to rebuild the middle class: Joe Biden
We have an enormous opportunity as a country. Not only we're going to be able to overcome this virus by taking some smart moves but we're going to rebuild the middle class. It built this country & Unions built the middle class: US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden
Need to deal with racial disparities: Kamala Harris
Think about a long-overdue reckoning on racial injustice in the US. Joe has the courage to say 'Black Lives Matter'. He understands it may be difficult to think about/speak up/hear but we've to confront the truth of things. Need to deal with racial disparities: Kamala Harris, US VP candidate
On US election day, Trump says he feels 'very good' about chances
President Donald Trump said he felt good about his chances for victory as US election day opened Tuesday, predicting that he would register big wins in keystatessuch as Florida and Arizona.
"We feel very good," a hoarse-voiced Trump told Fox News in a phone interview.
Nation by nation, the world watches Election Day in the US
For countries around the planet, the presidency of Donald Trump in its first term has been, it is safe to say, a singular experience to watch. Now that an inflection point in Trump's time in office is at hand with Tuesday's US election, what's at stake if his presidency ends — or if it continues? Nation by nation, how is Election Day in the United States being watched, considered, assessed?
On US election day, Donald Trump says he feels 'very good' about chances - AFP
Voters stand in line at dawn as the polls open on November 3, 2020 in Crawfordville, United States. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent USPresident Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images/AFP.
What to expect on US election night and beyond
The coronavirus pandemic, an unprecedented number of ballots cast early, the lack of consistency about how these votes will be counted, and ongoing legal battles have made the outcome of the 2020 USpresidential election one of the hardest to predict.
2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now
As the tumultuous US election campaign draws to a close, Americans head to the polls to decide who will occupy the White House for the next four years - incumbent Republican President Donald Trump or his Democratic rival, former vice president Joe Biden.
More than 100 million Americans have voted nationwide before polls opened on Election Day, according to a survey by CNN, Edison Research, and Catalist. The 100.2 million ballots represent 73% of total ballots cast in 2016. - Jim Sciutto.
What's 270? The math game behind the US election
What's all this hubbub about 270? It's not about the 270 whales stranded this fall on Australia's island state of Tasmania. It's not about congestion on Interstate 270 feeding commuters into Washington, DC,It's about who's going to sit in the White House for the next four years.
Kamala Harris wants to be President, claims Donald Trump
Claiming that Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris wants to be the first woman president of the United States, President Donald Trump told his supporters that this is one “good reason” not to vote for his challenger Joe Biden.
Vote like your life depends on it, says Lady Gaga at last Joe Biden campaign a day before polling day
"I have a feeling we're coming together for a big win tomorrow," Biden said in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a vital electoral battleground where he was joined by pop superstar Lady Gaga. "It's time to stand up and take back our democracy."
"Vote for Joe, he's a good person," she said, closing her speech.
Superstition or strategy? Donald Trump ends campaign in same city as 2016
Normally, Republicans don't win Michigan -- but Donald Trump took the US state in a shocking upset four years ago. On Monday evening he will return to the city of Grand Rapids -- exactly like in 2016 -- for the last rally of his reelection campaign, and possibly his political career.
Is it because he's superstitious?
Vital government installations are on high alert. The Secret Service has fortified the White House, a non-scalable high wall has been temporarily erected around the sprawling presidential complex ahead of the voting on Tuesday.
Twitter, Facebook flag Trump posts on US election eve
Twitter and Facebook late on Monday both flagged posts by President Donald Trump that claimed a US Supreme Court decision on mail-in voting in Pennsylvania would lead to "rampant" fraud and was "very dangerous."
Twitter hid the president's tweet, sent the day before the US presidential election, behind a label which said the content was "disputed" and "might be misleading."
Trump and his Republican allies have repeatedly said, without evidence, that mail-in votes are prone to fraud, although election experts say that is rare in US elections. Trump's tweet also said the Supreme Court's decision would "induce violence in the streets."
Social media companies are under pressure to curb misinformation on their platforms ahead of the US election. Twitter has labeled or put warnings on tweets from Trump multiple times this year for violating its rules.
Twitter also prevented users from retweeting or replying to the post, allowing only 'quote tweets.' It said the tweets will also not be algorithmically recommended by its systems.
New York's shops board up anticipating violence
Rows of plywood covered the facades of luxury stores and small businesses across New York City on the eve of the US presidential election as America braced for possible unrest and violence in a bitter and divisive race to the White House.
Stores along the posh 5th Avenue in Manhattan as well as across the city boarded up and workers were seen drilling plywood onto the stores’ facade late in the night, amid fears that Election Day could bring violence, looting and clashes, similar to the chaos seen in the summer during protests over the death of George Floyd.
The 2020 US Presidential Election is being touted as the “election of a lifetime” and is seeing an unprecedented level of anxiety and fear across America in the wake of a bitter election campaign.
(PTI)
Results from 2 New Hampshire towns are in, third town has voted but results will be announced at a later point in time
The results are already in from two New Hampshire towns where voters famously head to the polls just after the stroke of midnight.
In Dixville Notch, where the handful of residents have voted shortly after midnight on Election Day since 1960, all five votes for president went to Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee.
The other northern New Hampshire town that voted around the same time Tuesday, Millsfield, favored President Donald Trump by 16 votes to 5.
A third town, Hart’s Location, canceled its traditional midnight voting this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 48 voters there will have to wait until the morning like everyone else.
Antsy journalists and political types often look to these New Hampshire towns for clues as to how the election will unfold across the country, but they have a spotty track record. While Millsfield voted for Trump in 2016, Dixville Notch went for Hillary Clinton.
And in the Democratic primary — which also kicks off in New Hampshire — Dixville Notch cast three of its five votes this year for Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York. He suspended his campaign less than a month later.
(INYT)
Biden wins Dixville Notch township five votes to none for Trump
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the first Election Day race for which results were declared early Tuesday, in the tiny township of New Hampshire, along the US-Canada border. The township is among the first places to declare election results as polls open at midnight.
Pennsylvania (Oct. 27 - Nov. 1)
* Voting for Biden: 51%
* Voting for Trump: 44%
* Biden was up 50%-45% the prior week.
* 25% of adults said they already had voted.
* 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better.
* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better.
Wisconsin (Oct. 27 - Nov. 1)
* Voting for Biden: 53%
* Voting for Trump: 43%
* Biden was up 53%-44% the prior week.
* 41% of adults said they already had voted.
* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better.
* 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.
Michigan (Oct. 27 - Nov. 1)
* Voting for Biden: 52%
* Voting for Trump: 42%
* Biden was up 52%-43% the prior week.
* 37% of adults said they already had voted.
* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better.
* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.
North Carolina (Oct. 27 - Nov. 1)
* Voting for Biden: 49%
* Voting for Trump: 48%
* Since the margin is within the poll's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied, as it was in the prior poll when Biden had 49% to Trump's 48%.
* 43% said they already had voted.
* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 43% said Trump would be better.
* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.
Arizona (Oct. 27 - Nov. 1)
* Voting for Biden: 49%
* Voting for Trump: 47%
* The two are statistically tied as the margin is within the survey's credibility interval.
* A prior poll also showed a statistically even race, with 48% for Biden and 46% for Trump.
* 49% said they already had voted.
* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.
* 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better.
Florida (Oct. 27 - Nov. 1)
* Voting for Biden: 50%
* Voting for Trump: 46%
* A prior poll showed Biden leading Trump 49%-47%, effectively a tie because the margin was within the poll's credibility interval.
* 41% said they already had voted.
* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.
* 53% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better.
Joe Biden leads Donald Trump narrowly in Florida on eve of election
Democrat Joe Biden appeared to take a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Florida in the final days of the 2020 US election campaign, with the two candidates locked in a dead heat in North Carolina and Arizona, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Monday.
Fears of violence, vote rigging and confusion beset eve of US election
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden fought Monday through the eve of an election threatened by legal chaos and fears of violence after Trump, down in the polls and with only hours to go, pushed hard to discredit the US voting process.
