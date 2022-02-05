Single explosive device used in 2021 Kabul attack: US

2021 Kabul airport attack carried out using single explosive device: US

The victims comprised 170 Afghan civilians and among the American personnel were 11 Marines, a soldier and a sailor

IANS
IANS, Washington,
  • Feb 05 2022, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 11:16 ist
US service members act as pallbearers for the service members killed in action during operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 27, 2021. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has said the August 2021 attack at the Kabul airport that killed 183 people, including 13 American service members, was carried out by using a single explosive device.

The attack took place on August 26, 2021, at the airport's Abbey Gate as US service members worked to evacuate American citizens and Afghans following the fall of the country to the Taliban.

The victims comprised 170 Afghan civilians and among the American personnel were 11 Marines, a soldier and a sailor. Forty-five others were also injured.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) terror group's Khorasan unit (IS-K), which has carried out several other bombings since the Taliban came to power.

While presenting the findings of an investigation into the attack, Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, said on Thursday: "The investigation found that a single explosive device killed at least 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US service members by explosively directing ball bearings through a packed crowd into our men and women at Abbey Gate.

"The investigation found no definitive proof that anyone was ever hit or killed by gunfire either US or Afghan. This conclusion was based upon the careful consideration of sworn testimony of more than 100 witnesses, and especially those witnesses and Observation Towers both American and British who were in locations unaffected by the blast, and that had commanding views of the scene before, during and after the explosive attack."

McKenzie went on the say that at the time of the attack, "the best information we had indicated that it was a complex attack by both a suicide bomber and IS-K gunmen".

"We now know that the explosively fired ball bearings cause wounds that look like gunshots, and when combined with a small number of warning shots, that lead many to assume that a complex attack had occurred.

"The fact that this investigation has contradicted our first impression demonstrates to me that the team went into this investigation with an open mind in search of the truth," he added.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kabul
US
United States
World news

What's Brewing

Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament

DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament

Open Sesame | Budget 2022

Open Sesame | Budget 2022

Indian journalists, brought to you by Bollywood

Indian journalists, brought to you by Bollywood

Should our films have a 'social message'?

Should our films have a 'social message'?

Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey

Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey

Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college

Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college

Queen Elizabeth quietly marks 70 years on the throne

Queen Elizabeth quietly marks 70 years on the throne

Nostalgia set in stone

Nostalgia set in stone

 