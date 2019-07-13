26 dead, 56 injured in attack on Somali hotel: official

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse, Mogadishu,
  • Jul 13 2019, 07:55am ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2019, 13:55pm ist
Women walk past the site of car bomb attack near Somali parliament in Mogadishu on June 15, 2019. - A car bomb exploded near the Somali parliament on June 15, 2019, killing eight people, emergency workers said, hours after militia executed nine civilians

At least 26 people, including many foreigners, were killed and 56 injured in a suicide bomb and gun attack claimed by Al-Shabaab militants on a popular hotel in southern Somalia, a top regional official said Saturday.

"Twenty-six people were killed in the attack and fifty-six others wounded, among those killed are... foreign nationals three Kenyans, one Canadian, one British, two Americans, and three Tanzanians. There are also two wounded Chinese citizens," regional president Ahmed Mohamed Islam told a news conference.

