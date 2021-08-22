Afghan woman gives birth on US military flight

Afghan woman gives birth on US military flight

The military's Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began having complications during the flight on Saturday

AP
AP, Berlin,
  • Aug 22 2021, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 16:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The US military says an Afghan woman gave birth aboard an Air Force C-17 that flew from the Middle East to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The base is being used as a transit post for people being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The military's Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began having complications during the flight on Saturday. It says: “The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilise and save the mother's life."

On arrival at Ramstein, US medical personnel came aboard and delivered the child in the aircraft's cargo bay. “The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition,” the military said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Afghanistan
pregnant
child birth

What's Brewing

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Rakshabandhan 2021: 4 sibling duos in Indian politics

Rakshabandhan 2021: 4 sibling duos in Indian politics

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

A guide to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

A guide to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

The acid test

The acid test

Shadow over the spotlight

Shadow over the spotlight

 