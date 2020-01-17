All S-400 missiles to be delivered to India by 2025: Russia

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 17 2020, 11:38am ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2020, 11:40am ist
Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile launching system is displayed at the exposition field in Kubinka Patriot Park outside Moscow. AFP Photo

Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin on Friday said all S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India by 2025.

The production of S-400 missiles to be delivered to India has started, he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Russia on March 22 and March 23 to attend a meeting of the Russia-Indian-China trilateral.

The S-400, an upgraded version of the S-300, had previously only been available to the Russian defence forces.

It is manufactured by Almaz-Antey and has been in service in Russia since 2007. 

