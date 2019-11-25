Allegation of China interference 'disturbing': Aus PM

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, in a rare public statement, said it was already investigating the allegations reported by Channel 9 television

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 25 2019, 09:56am ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2019, 09:56am ist
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (AFP photo)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday that allegations in a media report that China had tried to install an agent in a parliamentary seat in Canberra were "deeply disturbing and troubling".

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, in a rare public statement, said it was already investigating the allegations reported by Channel 9 television.

"I find the allegations deeply disturbing and troubling," Morrison said at a media conference, noting that ASIO's investigation was ongoing. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Australian prime minister
Scott Morrison
China
allegations
Comments (+)
 