Merkel, Netanyahu speak about Mideast conflict

Angela Merkel, Benjamin Netanyahu speak about Mideast conflict

Merkel called for Germany and the EU to support efforts by US President Joe Biden to mediate between the warring parties

AP
AP, Berlin,
  • May 17 2021, 21:08 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 21:44 ist
Merkel condemned the continued rocket attacks from Gaza into Israeli and voiced her hope for a swift end to the fighting. Credit: AFP File Photo

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the current escalation in the Mideast conflict and emphasised Germany's solidarity with Israel and the country's right to self-defence.

She condemned the continued rocket attacks from Gaza into Israeli and voiced her hope for a swift end to the fighting in light of the loss of civilian life on both sides.

Merkel's office said she also stressed that the government will “continue to act decisively against protests in Germany at which hatred and antisemitism is spread.”

One of the leading contenders to succeed Merkel in Germany's national election this fall, Annalena Baerbock of the centre-left Greens, likewise condemned the Hamas rocket attacks and backed Israel's right to self-defense.

She called for Germany and the European Union to support efforts by US President Joe Biden to mediate between the warring parties.

Asked about Israel's destruction of a high-rise building in Gaza used by international media, including AP, Baerbock said the principles of international humanitarian law, which bans attacks on civilians - apply in the conflict.

Israel said the airstrike targeted Hamas, which it claimed was present in the building, but didn't offer proof.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Angela Merkel
Israel
Palestine
Gaza
Hamas

What's Brewing

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

 