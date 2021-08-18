At least 3 dead following anti-Taliban protests in Jalalabad, says witness

At least three people were killed and more than a dozen injured after Taliban militants opened fire during protests against the group in the western Afghan city of Jalalabad, two witnesses and a former police official told Reuters.

Read more: Taliban violently disperse rare protest days after takeover

The witnesses said the deaths took place when local residents tried to install Afghanistan's national flag at a square in the city, some 150 km (90 miles) to the east of Kabul.

Taliban spokesmen were not immediately reachable for comment.