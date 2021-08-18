'3 dead following anti-Taliban protests in Jalalabad'

At least 3 dead following anti-Taliban protests in Jalalabad, says witness

The witnesses said the deaths took place when local residents tried to install Afghanistan's national flag at a square

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 18 2021, 18:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 18:27 ist
Members of Taliban forces keep watch at a check point. Credit: Reuters Photo

At least three people were killed and more than a dozen injured after Taliban militants opened fire during protests against the group in the western Afghan city of Jalalabad, two witnesses and a former police official told Reuters.

Read more: Taliban violently disperse rare protest days after takeover

The witnesses said the deaths took place when local residents tried to install Afghanistan's national flag at a square in the city, some 150 km (90 miles) to the east of Kabul.

Taliban spokesmen were not immediately reachable for comment. 

Taliban
Afghanistan
Protests
World news

