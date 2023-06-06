42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti

At least 42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti

The deadly floods come as Haiti faces an already difficult scenario amid rampant gang violence

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 06 2023, 06:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 06:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Flooding from torrential rains in Haiti has left at least 42 people dead over the past couple days and dozens more missing and injured, officials said on Monday.

Over 13,600 homes are also listed as flooded.

The civil protection agency said on Twitter on Monday the death toll had risen since Sunday night after floods over the weekend hit various parts of the country, including near the capital Port-au-Prince.

"My government, together with national and international institutions, is adopting urgent measures to meet the demands of the day," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a government statement on Sunday.

Aid agencies have been delivering food to displaced persons as civil protection officials warned over the weekend that the agricultural sector in parts of the country had been hard hit.

The deadly floods come as Haiti faces an already difficult scenario amid rampant gang violence, which the head of civil protection told the Miami Herald had impeded rescue efforts.

The rains coincide with the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June to November. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Haiti
floods

Related videos

What's Brewing

42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti

42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti

'Shocked': King Charles III on Odisha train tragedy

'Shocked': King Charles III on Odisha train tragedy

Dalit man’s thumb chopped off over cricket ball

Dalit man’s thumb chopped off over cricket ball

Andhra girl calls helpline to cancel own child marriage

Andhra girl calls helpline to cancel own child marriage

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

 