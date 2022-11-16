At least four killed in 'terrorist attack' in Iran’s Khuzestan province

At least four people were killed in a "terrorist attack" in Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan on Wednesday, according to Iran's state media.
Iran's state TV said five others were wounded in the attack at the Bazaar of the city of Izeh.
