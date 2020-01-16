B'desh upset with Russia's decision to cut wheat export

Russia's decision to curb wheat exports is unfortunate, but Dhaka has no plans to make an official complaint and will boost wheat purchases from Ukraine instead, Bangladesh's agriculture minister, Abdur Razzak, said on Thursday.

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, said on Tuesday it was looking to set a non-tariff quota for grain exports of 20 million tonnes in the period from January to June.

In recent years, Bangladesh has been among the largest buyers of Russian wheat.

"This kind of restriction is unfortunate," Razzak told Reuters. "But we are not going to lodge an official complaint, rather we will shift to Ukraine to meet our demand."