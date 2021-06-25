Belarus moves Russian woman arrested off plane to house arrest

Belarus has moved Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was arrested with her journalist boyfriend Roman Protasevich on May 23 after the grounding of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, from a detention facility to house arrest, the BBC Russian service reported on Friday.
Sapega's stepfather Sergei Dudich told the BBC the move had surprised her parents and that she was now living alone in a rented flat in Minsk.
The Belarusian interior ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.
