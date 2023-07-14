Biden govt forgives $39 bn student debt: Report

Biden administration forgives $39 billion in student debt: Report

'For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system,' said the U.S. Secretary of Education.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 14 2023, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 18:23 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters File Photo

US President Joe Biden's administration will automatically cancel $39 billion in student debt for more than 800,000 borrowers, CNBC reported on Friday.

"For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness," CNBC quoted U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as saying.

World news
United States
US news
Joe Biden

