Biden and Macron review coordinated response against Russia over Ukraine

Biden, Macron review Ukraine response against Russia

Reuters
  • Feb 03 2022, 06:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 06:28 ist
US President Joe Biden (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: AFP file photo

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron reviewed during a call on Wednesday the coordination of diplomatic efforts and plans to impose economic costs on Moscow should it invade Ukraine, the White House said.

"President Biden and President Macron agreed their teams will stay in close touch, including in consultation with NATO Allies and EU partners, on our coordinated and comprehensive approach to managing these issues," it said in a readout.

United States
Emmanuel Macron
France
Joe Biden
Russia
Ukraine
World news

