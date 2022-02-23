US President Joe Biden announces sanctions on Russia

Biden announces sanctions that cut Russia off from Western financing

DH Web Desk
Washington,
  Feb 23 2022, 01:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 01:34 ist

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced what he called the "first tranche" of sanctions against Russia, including steps to starve the country of financing, saying Moscow had started an invasion of Ukraine.

"We're implementing sanctions on Russia's sovereign debt. That means we've cut off Russia's government from Western financing," Biden said.

The measures also would target financial institutions and Russian "elites," the US leader said.

