Biden says US 'ready no matter what' on Russia threat to Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Monday that the United States is pursuing diplomacy to resolve the crisis brewing around Ukraine but warned Russia that "we are ready no matter what happens."

"Today in the United Nations, we laid out the full nature of Russia's threat to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as (to the) core tenets of the rule-based international order," Biden said in the Oval Office.

"We continue to urge diplomacy as the best way forward, but with Russia continuing its build-up of its forces around Ukraine, we are ready no matter what happens."

