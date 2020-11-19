BioNTech says Covid-19 vaccine approval possible in mid-Dec under ideal conditions

Covid-19 vaccine approval possible in mid-Dec: BioNTech

US and European regulators could approve Pfizer and BioNTech's experimental Covid-19 vaccine as early as mid-December, the German firm's chief executive said on Wednesday, following the release of positive trial results.

Speaking to Reuters TV, Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said if all goes well, the US Food and Drug Administration could grant emergency-use approval towards the end of the first half of December or early in the second half.

Conditional approval in the European Union could be achieved in the second half of December, he added.

"It will depend on the requests that we will receive and whether all the conditions are met."

