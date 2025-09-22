Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Apple iOS 26 update: New AI feature boosts iPhone battery life

It should be noted that this AI-based Adaptive Power feature is available only on devices which support Apple Intelligence.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 06:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Adaptive Power mode on iPhone.

Adaptive Power mode on iPhone.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 06:18 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechArtificial IntelligencebatteryiOS Update

Follow us on :

Follow Us