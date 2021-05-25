'US to provide $75 million in assistance to Palestine'

Blinken says US to provide $75 million in assistance to Palestinians

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 25 2021, 23:29 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 23:29 ist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem. Credit: AFP Photo

The Biden administration will ask the US Congress for $75 million development and economic assistance for Palestinians, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday, and added that Washington will be moving forward with the process to reopen the US Consulate in Jerusalem.

Speaking after his meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Blinken said the United States would also provide $5.5 million in immediate disaster assistance for Gaza and $32 million to United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Palestine
Antony Blinken
Mahmoud Abbas

What's Brewing

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Pacific braces for 'Super Blood Moon' celestial show

Pacific braces for 'Super Blood Moon' celestial show

IEA's urgent fossil fuel warning earns mixed reception

IEA's urgent fossil fuel warning earns mixed reception

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

 