Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward

King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Edward

This is a developing story..

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 10 2023, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 14:51 ist
File photo of Prince Edward. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain's King Charles gave his younger brother Prince Edward the title of the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday, handing him the title last held by his father Prince Philip.

 

 

King Charles III
World news
United Kingdom
Royals

