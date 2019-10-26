British police charge truck driver with 39 dead bodies

British police said on Saturday they had charged Maurice Robinson, the 25-year-old driver of a truck who was arrested when 39 people were found dead in the back of his container this week. He will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

