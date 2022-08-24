California Assembly votes to legalise the swastika

California Assembly votes to legalise the swastika in its penal code

The legislation makes California the first state to recognise the Nazi emblem by its correct name, the Hakenkreuz

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Aug 24 2022, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 23:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

California State Senate has unanimously passed a legislation to legalise the sacred symbol of Swastika in its penal code and recognise the hateful Nazi emblem by its German name, Hakenkreuz.

California has one of the largest populations of Indian Americans, who had been seeking such a legislative action for quite some time now.

The legislation, which was passed last week, now heads to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk, which if signed, will formally make California the first state to legalise the Swastika.

The legislation makes California the first state to recognise the Nazi emblem by its correct name, the Hakenkreuz, or “hooked cross” in its penal code.

It makes California the first state to recognise the swastika as a sacred symbol in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism in its penal code.

Last week, an interfaith coalition of religious leaders and organisations submitted a letter to California State Senate Majority Leader Bob Hertzberg, expressing their support for the legislation AB 2282.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has welcomed the move.

“We’re thrilled that we’re one step closer to making history in California by decriminalising the Swastika with the passage of AB2282 in the Senate. We thank Assembly member Bauer-Kahan for her continued leadership on this issue, and we urge the Governor to sign this historic legislation to better protect the religious practices of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Zoroastrians,” HAF managing director Samir Kalra said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

California
United States
World news

What's Brewing

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

Indian single malts on the rise

Indian single malts on the rise

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

 