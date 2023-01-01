Mandatory Covid tests for Chinese travellers to Canada

Canada to impose mandatory Covid tests for travellers from China

Travellers will be required to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result, taken no more than two days before departure, to the airline prior to boarding

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 01 2023, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 09:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Canada on Saturday said it will require travellers on Canadian-bound flights departing China to test negative for Covid-19.

The requirements, which take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thursday, applies to all travellers two years of age and older arriving on flights in Canada originating from the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong or Macao.

Travellers will be required to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result, taken no more than two days before departure, to the airline prior to boarding.

The temporary measure will be in place for 30 days and be reassessed as more data becomes available, the Canadian government said.

South Korea, Spain and France on Friday joined a growing list of countries, including the United States and India, that have imposed Covid tests for travellers from China.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Canada
World news

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

50-70% of under-19s susceptible to SARS-CoV-2: Study

50-70% of under-19s susceptible to SARS-CoV-2: Study

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last

Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last

Thematic paintings come up on Delhi walls ahead of G20

Thematic paintings come up on Delhi walls ahead of G20

Westwood brand: cocky, brazen, resolutely independent

Westwood brand: cocky, brazen, resolutely independent

'Amrit Mahotsav' spirit ran high among masses in 2022

'Amrit Mahotsav' spirit ran high among masses in 2022

 