Canada to impose mandatory Covid tests for travellers from China

Canada on Saturday said it will require travellers on Canadian-bound flights departing China to test negative for Covid-19.
The requirements, which take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thursday, applies to all travellers two years of age and older arriving on flights in Canada originating from the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong or Macao.
Travellers will be required to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result, taken no more than two days before departure, to the airline prior to boarding.
The temporary measure will be in place for 30 days and be reassessed as more data becomes available, the Canadian government said.
South Korea, Spain and France on Friday joined a growing list of countries, including the United States and India, that have imposed Covid tests for travellers from China.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'
In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules
DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...
Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave
50-70% of under-19s susceptible to SARS-CoV-2: Study
2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors
Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last
Thematic paintings come up on Delhi walls ahead of G20
Westwood brand: cocky, brazen, resolutely independent
'Amrit Mahotsav' spirit ran high among masses in 2022