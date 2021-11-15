Children fall from building in Sweden, 1 dies; 2 adults held

Kids fall off building in Sweden, 1 dies; 2 adults held

AP
AP, Copenhagen,
  • Nov 15 2021, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 16:12 ist
The facade of an apartment block in north-western Stockholm is pictured after two children was found seriously injured next to it. Credit: AFP Photo

Swedish police said Monday they have arrested two adults on suspicion of murder after two children fell “from a great height” and one of them died.

Those arrested are a man and a woman, police said.

The children, who reportedly were siblings and under the age of 10, were rushed to a hospital but one of them died. The other child has life-threatening injuries, they said.

The Expressen tabloid said the children's father had stabbed them before throwing them out of the window of their apartment in western Stockholm late Sunday. A passerby found the children and alerted police.

