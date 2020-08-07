China accuses US of 'political suppression' over TikTok, WeChat ban

Beijing on Friday accused the United States of "suppression" after President Donald Trump ordered sweeping restrictions against Chinese social media giants TikTok and WeChat.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing that the US move came at the expense of American users and companies.
Read: Trump issues orders for US ban on WeChat, TikTok starting in 45 days
Trump's executive orders, which take effect in 45 days, bar anyone under US jurisdiction from doing business with the owners of TikTok or WeChat.
They come as the world's two biggest economies clash over a host of issues from the coronavirus to Hong Kong and Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.
Trump's orders say the social media giants are a threat to US "national security, foreign policy, and economy", as the president seeks to curb China's power in global technology.
Wang said "the US frequently abuses its national power and unjustifiably suppresses non-US companies".
"At the expense of the rights and interests of US users and companies, the US... is carrying out arbitrary political manipulation and suppression," he added.
TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears
The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus
Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage
World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years
What we know so far about Covid-19 and children
The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19
Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found