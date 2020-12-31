China gives conditional approval to Sinopharm vaccine

China gives conditional approval to Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine

Sinopharm is one of at least five Chinese developers that are in a global race to create vaccines for Covid-19

AP
AP, Beijing,
  • Dec 31 2020, 09:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2020, 09:19 ist
China has given conditional approval to a coronavirus vaccine developed by state-owned Sinopharm. Credit: Reuters Photo

China has given conditional approval to a coronavirus vaccine developed by state-owned Sinopharm.

The vaccine is the first one approved for general use in China.

Also read: Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine 79% effective, says maker

Chen Shifei, the deputy commissioner of China's Medical Production Administration, said at a news conference Thursday that the decision had been made the previous night.

The vaccine is an inactivated, two-dose vaccine from the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a subsidiary of state-owned conglomerate Sinopharm. The company announced Wednesday that preliminary data from last-stage trials had shown it to be 79.3 per cent effective.

Sinopharm is one of at least five Chinese developers that are in a global race to create vaccines for the disease that has killed more than 1.8 million people. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Sinopharm

What's Brewing

Transgenders, jail inmate among K'taka GP poll winners

Transgenders, jail inmate among K'taka GP poll winners

Goodbye 2020

Goodbye 2020

After a year like this, expect a strange New Year's Eve

After a year like this, expect a strange New Year's Eve

Dating apps don't destroy love, Swiss study shows

Dating apps don't destroy love, Swiss study shows

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

 