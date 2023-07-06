China releases its first open-source computer OS

China releases its first open-source computer operating system

The Linux-based operating system was built by a community of about 4,000 developers.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 06 2023, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 11:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

China has released its first open-source desktop operating system, named OpenKylin, state media said, as the country steps up its effort to cut reliance on US technology.

The Linux-based operating system released on Wednesday was built by a community of about 4,000 developers, and is now used in China's space programs and many organisations in industries such as finance and energy, they added.

China
Technology
DH Tech

