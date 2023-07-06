China releases its first open-source computer operating system

China has released its first open-source desktop operating system, named OpenKylin, state media said, as the country steps up its effort to cut reliance on US technology.
The Linux-based operating system released on Wednesday was built by a community of about 4,000 developers, and is now used in China's space programs and many organisations in industries such as finance and energy, they added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability
After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3
What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?
Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral
Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'
Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800