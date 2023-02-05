China says it strongly opposes US move to shoot down balloon

China's foreign ministry said on Sunday that it expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposition towards the United States' use of force to attack its airship.
A US military fighter jet shot down the airship, which Washington has described as a suspected Chinese spy balloon, off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it entered US airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-US relations
