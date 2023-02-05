China says it strongly opposes US move to shoot down balloon

China says it strongly opposes US shooting down balloon

A US military fighter jet shot down the airship, which Washington has described as a suspected Chinese spy balloon, off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Feb 05 2023, 06:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 06:44 ist
Suspected Chinese spy balloon is seen before it was shot down off the coast of Garden City, South Carolina. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's foreign ministry said on Sunday that it expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposition towards the United States' use of force to attack its airship.

A US military fighter jet shot down the airship, which Washington has described as a suspected Chinese spy balloon, off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it entered US airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-US relations

World news
China
United States
US-China

